Britain’s losing Eurovision song now lower-scoring than ever

PARIS (AP) — Britain’s Eurovision song “Bigger Than Us” is an even bigger flop than previously thought after its last-placed entry was stripped of five points to correct a math error.

The song performed by Michael Rice in Israel and watched by millions on Saturday had received just 16 points.

But the show’s organizers added insult to injury in a statement this week as they downgraded Britain’s score to 11.

The error occurred when the Belarusian jury was ousted for illegally divulging how it voted before the final was broadcast.

Organizers created an aggregated result to replace the Belarusian jury votes but miscalculated and incorrectly inflated Britain’s score.

Associated Press

