Boat capsizes on southwest China river, 10 dead, 8 missing

BEIJING (AP) — A boat carrying passengers across a river has capsized in southwestern China, killing at least 10 people.

State broadcaster CCTV said Friday morning that eight still were missing

The captain was among 11 people rescued after the capsizing in remote Banrao village of Guizhou province.

Police took the captain into custody. The injured are being treated in the hospital.

China’s Ministry of Emergency Management says the vessel was a motor-powered iron boat that was “self-built,” rather than obtained from an industrial manufacturer.

Transportation accidents on China’s rivers and other waterways have become much rarer in recent years as the government emphasizes safety.

Associated Press

