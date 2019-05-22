Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

YouTuber’s viral video puts Merkel’s party on defensive

BERLIN (AP) — German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s center-right Christian Democrats are hitting back at a YouTube star’s viral video attacking the party’s stance on climate change and social inequality.

The YouTuber, who goes by the online moniker Rezo, posted an expletive-laden rant replete with footnotes on Saturday and it’s since racked up more than 3.2 million views.

The video , which also takes aim at the center-left Social Democrats and the far-right Alternative for Germany, comes as parties campaign for European Parliament elections Sunday.

In an interview published Wednesday by Germany’s RND media group the general-secretary of Merkel’s party, Paul Ziemiak, accused Rezo of “populism, insults and inaccurate simplification.”

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
President Trump tweets pick for Secretary of the Air Force
News

President Trump tweets pick for Secretary of the Air Force

5:38 am
Pueblo Fire Dept. talks river safety tips as water levels rise
Covering Colorado

Pueblo Fire Dept. talks river safety tips as water levels rise

10:12 pm
360° Perspective: Cost of College
360 Perspective

360° Perspective: Cost of College

9:11 pm
President Trump tweets pick for Secretary of the Air Force
News

President Trump tweets pick for Secretary of the Air Force

Pueblo Fire Dept. talks river safety tips as water levels rise
Covering Colorado

Pueblo Fire Dept. talks river safety tips as water levels rise

360° Perspective: Cost of College
360 Perspective

360° Perspective: Cost of College

Scroll to top
Skip to content