UK’s May under fire after lawmakers reject Brexit offer

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Theresa May is under pressure to scrap a planned vote on her Brexit blueprint, after her attempt at compromise got the thumbs-down from her own party and the opposition.

May plans to ask Parliament to vote next month on a bill implementing Britain’s departure from the European Union.

In a last-ditch bid to secure support, May made concessions including a promise to give Parliament a vote on whether to hold a new referendum on Britain’s EU membership.

But opposition lawmakers dismissed the offer as too little too late, and pro-Brexit members of May’s governing Conservative Party accused her of capitulating.

May will likely face criticism from all sides, and calls to resign, when she defends her deal in the House of Commons on Wednesday.

Associated Press

