Ukraine’s parliament rebels against president’s decree

KIEV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian party leaders have rebelled against the new president’s decision to disband parliament and ignored his call to amend the election law.

Parliamentary leaders met with Volodymyr Zelenskiy Tuesday and had publicly backed his plans to hold early elections under new rules.

But in a surprising turnaround, parliament speaker Andriy Parubiy told lawmakers on Wednesday that Zelenskiy’s decree to call snap elections runs against the law. Parliament also declined to even discuss Zelenskiy’s amendments aimed at making elections more transparent.

Zelenskiy on Tuesday formally ordered Ukraine’s parliament to dissolve, saying that it lacks public trust. He has called for electing the new parliament entirely on party lists, arguing the current election system foments corruption.

Associated Press

