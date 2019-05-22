Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Turkey military receiving Russian defense system training

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey’s defense minister says its military personnel are receiving training to operate the S-400 missile defense system despite U.S. and NATO objections to Ankara’s decision to purchase the Russian technology.

Hulusi Akar also told a group of reporters late Tuesday that Turkey was “making preparations” and “considering all options” against possible U.S. sanctions on Turkey over the purchase.

Turkey’s S-400 deal with Russia has deepened a rift with the U.S., which says the Russian system is not compatible with NATO systems and could put at risk the U.S. F-35 fighter jet program, of which Turkey is also a partner.

Turkey has repeatedly said that the S-400 agreement is a “done deal” and cannot be canceled but Akar said U.S. officials insist that “no deal is a done deal.”

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Pueblo Fire Dept. talks river safety tips as water levels rise
Covering Colorado

Pueblo Fire Dept. talks river safety tips as water levels rise

10:12 pm
360° Perspective: Cost of College
360 Perspective

360° Perspective: Cost of College

9:11 pm
Mom shares story, warning signs of daughter’s murder-suicide
News

Mom shares story, warning signs of daughter’s murder-suicide

8:38 pm
Pueblo Fire Dept. talks river safety tips as water levels rise
Covering Colorado

Pueblo Fire Dept. talks river safety tips as water levels rise

360° Perspective: Cost of College
360 Perspective

360° Perspective: Cost of College

Mom shares story, warning signs of daughter’s murder-suicide
News

Mom shares story, warning signs of daughter’s murder-suicide

Scroll to top
Skip to content