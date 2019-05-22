Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Syria insurgents recapture village from government forces

BEIRUT (AP) — Syrian activists and rebels say opposition fighters have recaptured a village on the edge of their stronghold in northwestern Syria.

Naji al-Mustafa, a spokesman for armed factions, says the fighters regained control of Kfar Nabuda on Wednesday in an overnight counteroffensive, driving government forces from areas they captured earlier this month.

Government forces had seized Kfar Nabuda on May 8, cutting into rebel-held territory.

The clashes erupted on April 30, wrecking a cease-fire brokered by Russia and Turkey last September and raising fears of a wider government offensive.

The last major rebel-held area in Syria, in the northwestern Idlib province and parts of neighboring Hama, is home to some 3 million people.

Associated Press

