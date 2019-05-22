Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Sciamma’s ‘Portrait of a Lady on Fire’ sends Cannes swooning

CANNES, France (AP) — The period love story “Portrait of a Lady on Fire” has drawn so much acclaim at the Cannes Film Festival that some believe its director Céline Sciamma could become just the second female filmmaker to win the Palme d’Or.

Sciamma is a founder of 50/50 by 2020, the French sister group to Time’s Up. She has helped lead efforts to bring greater gender equality to France’s film industry and to Cannes.

In an interview, Sciamma says that if her film were to win the Palme, it wouldn’t be a moment just for her, but for “a lot of people.”

The only female filmmaker to win Cannes’ top honor before is Jane Campion in 1993 for “The Piano.” It tied with “Farewell My Concubine.”

The Palme d’Or will be presented Saturday.

Associated Press

