Russian city cancels cathedral construction after protests

MOSCOW (AP) — The governor of Russia’s Urals region says a plan to build a Russian Orthodox cathedral in a popular park will be cancelled after protests that drew nationwide attention.

Unsanctioned demonstrations in the Ural Mountains city of Yekaterinburg were held for several consecutive days — a rare show of defiance in Russia where harsh laws handing out criminal punishments for taking part in unsanctioned rallies have discouraged many from joining them.

President Vladimir Putin last week called for a compromise, suggesting an opinion survey to determine public attitudes about the project.

An opinion poll conducted by VTsIOM polling company has shown the majority opposing the construction. Gov. Yevgeny Kuivashev said on Instagram on Wednesday that a different site will be chosen for the cathedral.

Associated Press

