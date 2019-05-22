Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Pitt, DiCaprio talk Tarantino’s love letter to Hollywood

CANNES, France (AP) — Leonardo DiCaprio says he and Brad Pitt “forged a cinematic bond” making Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood.”

The two stars, along with Margot Robbie and Tarantino, spoke to reporters at the Cannes Film Festival on Wednesday, the day after “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood” premiered at the French event. The movie is the first feature DiCaprio and Pitt have made together, though they co-starred in a 2015 short directed by Martin Scorsese.

Pitt says he hopes they get to work together again.

Tarantino’s film stars DiCaprio as a 1960s actor in Hollywood and Pitt as his stunt double. It’s set against the backdrop of the 1969 Manson family murders. Robbie plays Sharon Tate.

Associated Press

