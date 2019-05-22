Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

No time to chicken out: Hungary’s opposition gets creative

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Selling yourself in five minutes can be tough.

But that’s all Hungary’s opposition parties have been given on state media to promote their visions for Sunday’s European Parliament election.

Undeterred, they’ve come up with novel and creative ways

From short “reality newscasts” mentioning the enrichment of the prime minister’s family or a party spokesman clucking away dressed in a chicken costume, the opposition is making every broadcast second count.

It’s a lean and mean approach that contrasts with what’s available to the ruling Fidesz party on state radio and television channels and other media outlets considered to be under its control.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
President Trump tweets pick for Secretary of the Air Force
News

President Trump tweets pick for Secretary of the Air Force

5:38 am
Pueblo Fire Dept. talks river safety tips as water levels rise
Covering Colorado

Pueblo Fire Dept. talks river safety tips as water levels rise

10:12 pm
360° Perspective: Cost of College
360 Perspective

360° Perspective: Cost of College

9:11 pm
President Trump tweets pick for Secretary of the Air Force
News

President Trump tweets pick for Secretary of the Air Force

Pueblo Fire Dept. talks river safety tips as water levels rise
Covering Colorado

Pueblo Fire Dept. talks river safety tips as water levels rise

360° Perspective: Cost of College
360 Perspective

360° Perspective: Cost of College

Scroll to top
Skip to content