Making history: Rihanna launches brand Fenty in Paris store

PARIS (AP) — Rihanna, the first black woman in history to head up a major Parisian luxury house, has unveiled her first fashion designs for Fenty at a pop-up store in Paris.

The collection, named after the singer-turned-designer’s last name, comprises ready-to-wear, footwear, accessories and eyewear. It’s available for sale in Paris’ Le Marais area from Friday and will debut online May 29.

Rihanna said Wednesday that “this is a moment in history … It’s a big deal for me and my entire generation.”

Fenty says the brand will be based in Paris, but will operate from a digital flagship on a “See-Now-Wear-Now” model forgoing the usual luxury fashion seasonal previewed designs.

It’s expected to capitalize on the acclaim received by her most popular luxury venture Fenty Beauty line.

Associated Press

Riverside Mobile Home Park demolished in Fountain
Warning issued to owner of Wellness Walk-In Tubs; District Attorney rejects criminal case 
Multiple agencies involved in standoff with wanted suspect in Fountain
