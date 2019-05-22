Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Libya’s Hifter meets French leader Macron amid fighting

PARIS (AP) — Libyan commander Khalifa Hifter is in Paris for meetings with French President Emmanuel Macron amid growing international concern about his month-long offensive to take Libya’s capital, Tripoli.

Wednesday’s closed-door meeting comes two weeks after Macron hosted Libya’s struggling U.N.-backed prime minister, who denounced Hifter’s offensive as an attempted coup.

Macron’s office has expressed support for Libyan Prime Minister Fayez Sarraj but hasn’t openly addressed claims that France is secretly backing Hifter.

Hifter’s self-styled Libyan National Army, based in the country’s east, is battling rival militias loosely allied with Sarraj’s government.

The U.N. envoy warned the oil-rich nation “is on the verge of descending into a civil war” that could imperil its neighbors. Ghassan Salame said Tuesday extremists from the Islamic State group and al-Qaida are already exploiting the security vacuum.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
President Trump tweets pick for Secretary of the Air Force
News

President Trump tweets pick for Secretary of the Air Force

5:38 am
Pueblo Fire Dept. talks river safety tips as water levels rise
Covering Colorado

Pueblo Fire Dept. talks river safety tips as water levels rise

10:12 pm
360° Perspective: Cost of College
360 Perspective

360° Perspective: Cost of College

9:11 pm
President Trump tweets pick for Secretary of the Air Force
News

President Trump tweets pick for Secretary of the Air Force

Pueblo Fire Dept. talks river safety tips as water levels rise
Covering Colorado

Pueblo Fire Dept. talks river safety tips as water levels rise

360° Perspective: Cost of College
360 Perspective

360° Perspective: Cost of College

Scroll to top
Skip to content