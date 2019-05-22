Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
India’s Election Commission rejects ballot tampering claims

NEW DELHI (AP) — India’s Election Commission has rejected opposition fears of possible tampering of electronic voting machines ahead of Thursday’s vote-counting to determine the outcome of the country’s mammoth national elections.

Authorities on Wednesday tightened security at counting centers where the electronic voting machines have been kept in strong rooms across the country. Most results are expected to be known on Thursday.

The Congress and other opposition parties have been stunned by exit poll projections by mainstream television channels of a massive victory for Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party and its allies.

They alleged that an attempt was being made to tamper with the verdict in favor of the BJP by replacing the electronic voting machines in some areas.

The Election Commission rejected the allegations in a statement Tuesday.

Associated Press

