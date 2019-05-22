Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

German far right cancels election party after venue threats

BERLIN (AP) — The far-right Alternative for Germany party is canceling a planned election-night party in Berlin after staff at the venue received threats from political rivals.

In a statement Wednesday, the party’s top candidate for the upcoming European Parliament elections, Joerg Meuthen, said the landlady of the venue had been subjected to “aggressive telephone terror” in recent days.

Postings on various websites had called for an “anti-fascist demonstration” against the event.

Alternative for Germany claims its party members and offices have been subject to increasing attacks by far-left extremists in recent months.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Purgatory Resort reopens for skiing this weekend
Colorado Living

Purgatory Resort reopens for skiing this weekend

7:26 am
A few showers later today with more rain through Thursday morning
Weather

A few showers later today with more rain through Thursday morning

6:20 am
President Trump tweets pick for Secretary of the Air Force
News

President Trump tweets pick for Secretary of the Air Force

5:38 am
Purgatory Resort reopens for skiing this weekend
Colorado Living

Purgatory Resort reopens for skiing this weekend

A few showers later today with more rain through Thursday morning
Weather

A few showers later today with more rain through Thursday morning

President Trump tweets pick for Secretary of the Air Force
News

President Trump tweets pick for Secretary of the Air Force

Scroll to top
Skip to content