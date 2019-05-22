Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Editor looks to top court acquittal over Erdogan ‘insult’

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — The editor of a Turkish Cypriot newspaper says he believes the supreme court in the breakaway north of ethnically divided Cyprus will again find him not guilty of insulting Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan should prosecutors appeal a lower court ruling that acquitted him.

Afrika newspaper editor Sener Levent told The Associated Press Wednesday that Turkey isn’t satisfied with his acquittal amid reports prosecutors are looking to file an appeal.

He called last week’s ruling the “biggest legal achievement” by Turkish Cypriots since Cyprus was divided in 1974 when Turkey invaded after a coup by supporters of union with Greece.

He said the ruling sent Turkey a message that “you shall not pass.”

The case revolved around a 2017 front-page cartoon Afrika ran depicting a Greek statue urinating on Erdogan.

Associated Press

