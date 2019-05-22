Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Dutch polls open, kicking off 4 days of European elections

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Dutch polls have opened in elections for the European Parliament, starting four days of voting across the 28-nation bloc that pits supporters of deeper integration against populist Euroskeptics who want more power for their national governments.

A half hour after voting started in the Netherlands, polls open across the United Kingdom, the only other country voting Thursday, and a nation still wrestling with its plans to leave the European Union altogether and the leadership of embattled Prime Minister Theresa May.

The elections, which end Sunday night, come as support is surging for populists and nationalists who want to rein in the EU’s powers, while traditional powerhouses like France and Germany insist that unity is the best buffer against the shifting economic and security interests of an emerging new world order.

Associated Press

More News
Riverside Mobile Home Park demolished in Fountain
Covering Colorado

Riverside Mobile Home Park demolished in Fountain

8:59 pm
Warning issued to owner of Wellness Walk-In Tubs; District Attorney rejects criminal case 
News5 Investigates

Warning issued to owner of Wellness Walk-In Tubs; District Attorney rejects criminal case 

8:18 pm
Hours long standoff in Fountain ends peacefully
News

Hours long standoff in Fountain ends peacefully

8:00 pm
