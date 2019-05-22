Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
British Steel collapses, threatening thousands of jobs

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s Insolvency Service says British Steel has been ordered into compulsory liquidation after talks with the government failed to secure a bailout.

The move threatens some 5,000 workers employed by the company, with another 20,000 jobs in the supply chain.

The official receiver says in a statement Wednesday that the immediate priority is the safe operation of the Scunthorpe plant in northeast Britain. 

The official receiver says the company “is continuing to trade and supply its customers while I consider options for the business.”

Associated Press

