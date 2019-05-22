Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Brazil: Man who killed 3 at Baptist church was ‘incoherent’

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazilian authorities say a man was disoriented and speaking “incoherent phrases” when he shot three people to death at a Baptist church, before being seriously wounded by military police. He allegedly arrived at the church Tuesday after killing his ex-girlfriend with a knife.

Police said Rudson Aragao Guimaraes was in stable condition Wednesday but had not regained consciousness following Tuesday’s attack at the Shalom church in Paracatu.

Police reported that survivors quoted Guimaraes as saying “he’d come back from Hell to complete a mission” before he opened fire with a pistol.

Associated Press

Associated Press

