Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Voters in Malawi go to polls to elect president, parliament

BLANTYRE, Malawi (AP) — Voting has started in in Malawi to elect a new president and 193 members of parliament.

Before dawn, hundreds of voters lined up Tuesday at polling centers to cast their ballots in the election in which 78-year-old President Peter Mutharika is seeking re-election to a second term.

Mutharika is in a tight race against his vice-president, 46-year-old Saulos Chilima, and the leader of the main opposition Malawi Congress Party, Lazarus Chakwera, 64.

Malawi’s army and police will provide security at polling stations for the 6 million registered voters.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Weather closings and delays: Tuesday, May 21st
Covering Colorado

Weather closings and delays: Tuesday, May 21st

9:50 pm
Monument enacts 6-month moratorium on kratom businesses
News

Monument enacts 6-month moratorium on kratom businesses

9:37 pm
Colorado Supreme Court rules marijuana dog checks need cause
Covering Colorado

Colorado Supreme Court rules marijuana dog checks need cause

7:40 pm
Weather closings and delays: Tuesday, May 21st
Covering Colorado

Weather closings and delays: Tuesday, May 21st

Monument enacts 6-month moratorium on kratom businesses
News

Monument enacts 6-month moratorium on kratom businesses

Colorado Supreme Court rules marijuana dog checks need cause
Covering Colorado

Colorado Supreme Court rules marijuana dog checks need cause

Scroll to top
Skip to content