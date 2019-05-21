UK’s May tweaks Brexit deal in last-ditch bid to win support

Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
LONDON (AP) — The British government is discussing how to tweak its proposed European Union divorce terms in a last-ditch attempt to get Parliament’s backing for Prime Minister Theresa May’s deal with the bloc.

The Cabinet is meeting Tuesday to work out details of what May has called a “bold offer” to win support for her Brexit agreement. But ministers are divided and look unlikely to support the kind of sweeping changes that could change lawmakers’ minds.

The divorce deal has been rejected three times by Parliament. May says she will try again in early June by asking lawmakers to vote on a withdrawal agreement bill implementing the departure terms.

Labour foreign affairs spokeswoman, Emily Thornberry, said the attempt was doomed and was May’s “own political version of the last rites.”

Associated Press

Heavy snow and rain through the morning
Heavy snow and rain through the morning

LIVE BLOG: Heavy snow hits parts of southern Colorado
LIVE BLOG: Heavy snow hits parts of southern Colorado

Weather closures and delays: May 21, 2019
Weather closures and delays: May 21, 2019

