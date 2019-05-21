Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
UK man charged with assault over Farage milkshake-throwing

LONDON (AP) — British police have charged a 32-year-old man with assault after pro-Brexit politician Nigel Farage was hit with a milkshake while campaigning in the European Parliament election.

Northumbria Police said Tuesday that Paul Crowther had been charged with common assault and criminal damage over the incident in Newcastle, northeast England.

Farage was left with milkshake dripping down his suit during a walkabout in the city on Monday. Crowther said he threw the banana-and-salted caramel Five Guys shake to protest the politician’s “bile and racism.”

Farage’s Brexit Party is leading opinion polls in the contest for 73 U.K. seats in the 751-seat European Parliament.

Milkshakes have become an unlikely political weapon in Britain. Other right-wing candidates including far-right activist Tommy Robinson have also been pelted with milkshakes during the election campaign.

Associated Press

Associated Press

