Tough act to follow: Young maestro leads Israel Philharmonic

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Lahav Shani wasn’t even born when Zubin Mehta joined the Israel Philharmonic Orchestra in 1969.

Now, at the age of 30, the Israeli wunderkind is poised to succeed his mentor at the helm of the acclaimed symphony.

Stepping into the shoes of a beloved living legend isn’t easy. But Shani is embracing it, calling it an “honor” and promising to put his own distinctive touch on an institution widely seen as a national treasure.

The 83-year-old Mehta is to step down late this year after leading the orchestra for half a century and holding the title of “music director for life” since 1981.

Shani said he does “not even dare to compare” himself to Mehta, but said he counts the world-famous conductor as one of his biggest influences and supporters.