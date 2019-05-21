Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Oxford University to help disadvantaged gain admission

LONDON (AP) — The University of Oxford is launching two new programs aimed at helping disadvantaged students gain a coveted place at the institution.

Oxford’s vice chancellor, Louise Richardson, says the programs outlined Tuesday represent “a sea change” in admissions and that there is now a commitment “to accelerate the pace at which we are diversifying our student body.”

The university says the programs will offer places for up to 250 students a year, representing 10 percent of Oxford’s U.K. undergraduate intake. It aims to boost the proportion of students coming to Oxford from under-represented backgrounds from 15% to 25%.

Chris Millward of the Office for Students, the independent regulator of higher education, says “radical change” is necessary to shrink the access gap, but that the proposals are a step in the right direction.

