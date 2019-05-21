Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

North Korea calls Biden ‘fool of low IQ’ over Kim criticism

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea has labeled Joe Biden a “fool of low IQ” and an “imbecile bereft of elementary quality as a human being” after the Democratic presidential hopeful during a recent speech called North Korean leader Kim Jong Un a tyrant.

Pyongyang’s official Korean Central News Agency on Wednesday accused Biden of insulting the country’s supreme leadership and committing an “intolerable and serious politically-motivated provocation” against the North.

Biden during a campaign launch in Philadelphia on Saturday accused President Donald Trump of cozying up to “dictators and tyrants” like Kim and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Pueblo Fire Dept. talks river safety tips as water levels rise
Covering Colorado

Pueblo Fire Dept. talks river safety tips as water levels rise

10:12 pm
360° Perspective: Cost of College
360 Perspective

360° Perspective: Cost of College

9:11 pm
Mom shares story, warning signs of daughter’s murder-suicide
News

Mom shares story, warning signs of daughter’s murder-suicide

8:38 pm
Pueblo Fire Dept. talks river safety tips as water levels rise
Covering Colorado

Pueblo Fire Dept. talks river safety tips as water levels rise

360° Perspective: Cost of College
360 Perspective

360° Perspective: Cost of College

Mom shares story, warning signs of daughter’s murder-suicide
News

Mom shares story, warning signs of daughter’s murder-suicide

Scroll to top
Skip to content