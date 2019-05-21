Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Mexico studies building new immigration facilities

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico is studying a change in the way it handles the migrants who have been overwhelming its facilities near the border with Guatemala, and may try to keep more of them in newly constructed voluntary shelters rather than in detention facilities.

The director of the National Immigration Institute tells The Associated Press this week that migrants requesting asylum or certain other visas would be free to come and go from the facilities. Tonatiuh Guillén says the first such shelter would be built in Chiapas near the southern border.

Mexico has been swamped by the flow of U.S.-bound migrants, especially Central American families with children, in recent months, many of whom have travelled in caravans. It has sharply increased the number of migrants it detains and deports.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Snow totals: May 20-21 snowstorm
Covering Colorado

Snow totals: May 20-21 snowstorm

12:42 pm
Authorities: Ohio students served teachers crepes tainted with ‘urine and a bodily fluid’
News

Authorities: Ohio students served teachers crepes tainted with ‘urine and a bodily fluid’

11:39 am
Former White House Counsel McGhan ignores subpoena
News

Former White House Counsel McGhan ignores subpoena

10:56 am
Snow totals: May 20-21 snowstorm
Covering Colorado

Snow totals: May 20-21 snowstorm

Authorities: Ohio students served teachers crepes tainted with ‘urine and a bodily fluid’
News

Authorities: Ohio students served teachers crepes tainted with ‘urine and a bodily fluid’

Former White House Counsel McGhan ignores subpoena
News

Former White House Counsel McGhan ignores subpoena

Scroll to top
Skip to content