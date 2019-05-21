Mexicans buy fake cellphones to hand over in muggings

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Armed robberies have gotten so common aboard buses in Mexico City that commuters have come up with a clever if disheartening solution: Many are buying fake cellphones, to hand over to thieves instead of their real smartphones.

The “dummy” phones cost the equivalent of $15 to $25. They’ve got a startup screen and bodies that are dead ringers for the originals.

That comes in handy when trying to fool trigger-happy bandits who attack the buses ferrying people from outlying suburbs to jobs in the city center.

There were an average of 70 reported violent muggings every day in Mexico City in the first four months of 2019. About two-thirds were committed against pedestrians, with the rest split almost evenly between bus passengers and assaults on motorists.