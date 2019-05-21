Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Heavy rainfall in Germany causes flooding, leaves 1 dead

BERLIN (AP) — Heavy rainfall in Germany has caused widespread flooding, particularly in the south, leaving one person dead.

Police in Bavaria said Tuesday that a 44-year-old driver died after losing control of his vehicle on a wet road near the town of Aurach late Monday and crashing into a forest.

German news agency dpa reported that the roof of a hospital delivery room collapsed in the northern town of Helmstedt after a drain got blocked.

At least three railway lines in southern Germany have been interrupted due to flooded tracks.

Officials in several districts are preparing for rivers and streams to spill over their banks as further rain is predicted through Wednesday.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Heavy snow and rain through the morning
Weather

Heavy snow and rain through the morning

4:44 am
LIVE BLOG: Heavy snow hits parts of southern Colorado
Covering Colorado

LIVE BLOG: Heavy snow hits parts of southern Colorado

4:42 am
Weather closures and delays: May 21, 2019
Covering Colorado

Weather closures and delays: May 21, 2019

4:23 am
Heavy snow and rain through the morning
Weather

Heavy snow and rain through the morning

LIVE BLOG: Heavy snow hits parts of southern Colorado
Covering Colorado

LIVE BLOG: Heavy snow hits parts of southern Colorado

Weather closures and delays: May 21, 2019
Covering Colorado

Weather closures and delays: May 21, 2019

Scroll to top
Skip to content