Greece: Supreme Court hears appeal for far-left killer

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece’s Supreme Court is hearing an appeal by an extremist serving multiple life sentences for the killings of 11 people against the denial of a temporary leave of absence from prison.

Dimitris Koufodinas, who was convicted in 2003, is on hunger strike because of the refusal and was moved to intensive care last week.

There has been a barrage of vandal attacks on high-profile targets in support of the hitman of the now defunct November 17, Greece’s deadliest far-left group. The latest occurred midday Tuesday, when a group of about 10 people threw red paint at parliament and set off a smoke bomb. Other targets have included the U.S. ambassador’s home, banks, shops, political offices and police stations.

The Rouvikonas anarchist group claimed responsibility for the parliament attack.