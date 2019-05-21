Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Brazilian fatally stabs girlfriend, shoots 3 dead at church

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Authorities in Brazil say a man knifed his girlfriend to death in her home then went to a Baptist church and opened fire with a pistol, killing three more people.

The gunman was then shot and wounded by military police at the church in Paracatu in Minais Gerais state. He was reported in serious condition at a hospital late Tuesday. Authorities identified him as 39-year-old Rudson Aragao Guimaraes.

The attack took place in the Bela Vista neighborhood of Paracatu, which is a city of 80,000 inhabitants.

Officials said a closed meeting of about 20 churchgoers was being held at the time of the shooting. Authorities did not provide a motive for the attack, but said the wounded man had been expelled by the church for “problems of behavior.”

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Mom shares story, warning signs of daughter’s murder-suicide
News

Mom shares story, warning signs of daughter’s murder-suicide

8:38 pm
Colorado won’t halt drilling as it refocuses rules on safety
Covering Colorado

Colorado won’t halt drilling as it refocuses rules on safety

7:44 pm
Rain late tonight with a mix starting our Thursday
Weather

Rain late tonight with a mix starting our Thursday

7:00 pm
Mom shares story, warning signs of daughter’s murder-suicide
News

Mom shares story, warning signs of daughter’s murder-suicide

Colorado won’t halt drilling as it refocuses rules on safety
Covering Colorado

Colorado won’t halt drilling as it refocuses rules on safety

Rain late tonight with a mix starting our Thursday
Weather

Rain late tonight with a mix starting our Thursday

Scroll to top
Skip to content