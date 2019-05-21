Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Australia government says it won’t break election tax pledge

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia’s newly reelected administration says its promise to slash income taxes might be delivered late but won’t be broken as the government hopes to stimulate consumer spending and revive a flagging economy.

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said Tuesday passing the legislation that would reduce the annual tax bill of 10 million Australians by 1,080 Australian dollars ($740) is the government’s first priority when Parliament resumes once the vote counting from Saturday’s election is finished.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison chose the latest possible date to call an election that delivered his conservative coalition a surprise victory.

But the timing means he probably won’t be able to recall Parliament to pass the tax cuts before July 1 — when Morrison promised during the election campaign that the lower tax rate would take effect.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Weather closings and delays: Tuesday, May 21st
Covering Colorado

Weather closings and delays: Tuesday, May 21st

9:50 pm
Monument enacts 6-month moratorium on kratom businesses
News

Monument enacts 6-month moratorium on kratom businesses

9:37 pm
Colorado Supreme Court rules marijuana dog checks need cause
Covering Colorado

Colorado Supreme Court rules marijuana dog checks need cause

7:40 pm
Weather closings and delays: Tuesday, May 21st
Covering Colorado

Weather closings and delays: Tuesday, May 21st

Monument enacts 6-month moratorium on kratom businesses
News

Monument enacts 6-month moratorium on kratom businesses

Colorado Supreme Court rules marijuana dog checks need cause
Covering Colorado

Colorado Supreme Court rules marijuana dog checks need cause

Scroll to top
Skip to content