Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Argentina: Fernández in court for first corruption trial

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Argentina’s former President Cristina Fernández is in court for the first in a series of corruption trials.

Security agents cordoned off the federal court room in Buenos Aires as Fernández arrived Tuesday. She is accused of embezzlement in public works projects during her 2007-2015 presidency. She denies any wrongdoing.

Fernández was widely expected to run for the presidency against conservative President Mauricio Macri during the October election.

But she surprised Argentines over the weekend announcing she’ll seek the vice presidency, with her former Cabinet chief Alberto Fernández at the top of the ticket.

Her running mate also served briefly served under her late husband and predecessor, Nestor Kirchner, and is now one of the at least 150 witnesses in the case.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Photos: Late May snow hits Colorado
Covering Colorado

Photos: Late May snow hits Colorado

8:17 am
‘Large rockslide’ closed I-70 in both directions in Glenwood Canyon
Covering Colorado

‘Large rockslide’ closed I-70 in both directions in Glenwood Canyon

8:14 am
Heavy snow and rain through the morning
Weather

Heavy snow and rain through the morning

4:44 am
Photos: Late May snow hits Colorado
Covering Colorado

Photos: Late May snow hits Colorado

‘Large rockslide’ closed I-70 in both directions in Glenwood Canyon
Covering Colorado

‘Large rockslide’ closed I-70 in both directions in Glenwood Canyon

Heavy snow and rain through the morning
Weather

Heavy snow and rain through the morning

Scroll to top
Skip to content