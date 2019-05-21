Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Alitalia cancels more than 300 flights due to strike

MILAN (AP) — Italy’s struggling airline Alitalia has canceled over 300 flights because of a 24-hour strike called to protest deteriorating conditions in the sector, including the government’s failure to relaunch the carrier.

Alitalia says it cancelled about half of its flights, both domestic and international, due to the strike Tuesday.

But it says it has reorganized schedules so that at least half of the affected passengers could fly the same day. Flights are guaranteed by law from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. local and from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The country’s main transport union called the 24-hour strike to push for a deal that will guarantee the future of Alitalia, but also more generally for the renewal of a national contract and other measures to support workers.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Weather closings and delays: Tuesday, May 21st
Covering Colorado

Weather closings and delays: Tuesday, May 21st

9:50 pm
Monument enacts 6-month moratorium on kratom businesses
News

Monument enacts 6-month moratorium on kratom businesses

9:37 pm
Colorado Supreme Court rules marijuana dog checks need cause
Covering Colorado

Colorado Supreme Court rules marijuana dog checks need cause

7:40 pm
Weather closings and delays: Tuesday, May 21st
Covering Colorado

Weather closings and delays: Tuesday, May 21st

Monument enacts 6-month moratorium on kratom businesses
News

Monument enacts 6-month moratorium on kratom businesses

Colorado Supreme Court rules marijuana dog checks need cause
Covering Colorado

Colorado Supreme Court rules marijuana dog checks need cause

Scroll to top
Skip to content