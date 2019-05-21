Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Air China asks Boeing compensation for MAX 8 delays

BEIJING (AP) — Air China Ltd., one of China’s three major state-owned airlines, is joining carriers that are asking Boeing Co. for compensation for the grounding of their 737 Max jetliners following two fatal crashes.

An employee of Air China’s publicity department said Wednesday the carrier also has asked Boeing for compensation for disruption due to delays in delivery of new aircraft.

The employee declined to give his name or details of the claim.

Air China becomes the second Chinese carrier to ask Boeing for compensation following state-owned China Eastern Airlines Ltd. last month.

China was among the first governments to order carriers to suspend use of the 737 Max in March following crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia that killed a total of 346 people.

Associated Press

