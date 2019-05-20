Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Trump warns Iran not to threaten US or it will face ‘end’

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — President Donald Trump has warned Iran not to threaten the U.S. again or it’ll face its “official end,” shortly after a rocket landed near the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad overnight.

The tweet comes amid heightened tensions between the U.S. and Iran, the culmination of Trump’s decision a year ago to pull America out of Tehran’s nuclear deal with world powers.

Trump’s tweeted early Monday: “If Iran wants to fight, that will be the official end of Iran. Never threaten the United States again!”

Trump did not elaborate, nor did the White House. However, the tweet came after a rocket landed less than a mile from the sprawling U.S. Embassy in Baghdad in the Iraqi capital’s heavily fortified Green Zone Sunday night.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the rocket launch.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Police: wrong way driver causes crash on I-25 in Colorado Springs
Covering Colorado

Police: wrong way driver causes crash on I-25 in Colorado Springs

12:37 am
Operation Homefront throws baby shower for military families
Covering Colorado

Operation Homefront throws baby shower for military families

10:54 pm
Police pursuit and shootout reported in Trinidad
News

Police pursuit and shootout reported in Trinidad

9:34 pm
Police: wrong way driver causes crash on I-25 in Colorado Springs
Covering Colorado

Police: wrong way driver causes crash on I-25 in Colorado Springs

Operation Homefront throws baby shower for military families
Covering Colorado

Operation Homefront throws baby shower for military families

Police pursuit and shootout reported in Trinidad
News

Police pursuit and shootout reported in Trinidad

Scroll to top
Skip to content