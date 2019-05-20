Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Official count shows Widodo reelected as Indonesian leader

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesia’s Election Commission says the official count from last month’s presidential election shows President Joko Widodo won 55.5% of the vote, securing him a second term.

The official result from the April 17 election was completed early Tuesday and was almost the same as the preliminary “quick count” results drawn from a sample of polling stations on election day.

Widodo’s challenger for a second time, former general Prabowo Subianto, has refused to accept defeat and declared himself the winner last month.

Thousands of police and soldiers are on high alert in the capital Jakarta, anticipating protests from Subianto’s supporters.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Semi driver accused in fiery I-70 crash bonds out of jail
Covering Colorado

Semi driver accused in fiery I-70 crash bonds out of jail

6:43 pm
Man to serve prison time for scheme involving Fountain residents
Covering Colorado

Man to serve prison time for scheme involving Fountain residents

6:35 pm
Scott Elementary School students raise money for injured Officer Cem Duzel
Covering Colorado

Scott Elementary School students raise money for injured Officer Cem Duzel

5:55 pm
Semi driver accused in fiery I-70 crash bonds out of jail
Covering Colorado

Semi driver accused in fiery I-70 crash bonds out of jail

Man to serve prison time for scheme involving Fountain residents
Covering Colorado

Man to serve prison time for scheme involving Fountain residents

Scott Elementary School students raise money for injured Officer Cem Duzel
Covering Colorado

Scott Elementary School students raise money for injured Officer Cem Duzel

Scroll to top
Skip to content