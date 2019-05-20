Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
No deal but Sudanese army, protesters will keep talking

KHARTOUM, Sudan (AP) — Sudan’s ruling generals and protesters behind months of mass demonstrations that drove autocrat Omar al-Bashir from power have failed to strike a deal but agree to keep talking.

That’s after the latest round of negotiations between the two sides that resumed on Sunday, following a three-day pause. Another round is due on Monday night.

After ousting al-Bashir, the military took over but the protesters remained on the streets, demanding the military hand over power to civilian rule.

Shams al-Deen al-Kabashi, a spokesman for the military council, says the sticking point remains the makeup of the sovereign council that will guide the country through a three-year transition period.

Madani Abbas, a negotiator for the protesters, says he hopes a final deal, acceptable to all Sudanese, will be struck on Monday.

Associated Press

