Japan wrestling with Trump going to sumo during state visit

TOKYO (AP) — Plans for U.S. President Donald Trump to check out the ancient Japanese sport of sumo wrestling during a state visit are raising security issues for organizers.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is eager to have Trump and his wife Melania attend a tournament May 26 and hand over a trophy to the winner.

But Japanese media reports say security needs mean those who have already bought tickets to 1,000 seats near the ring have to be checked in advance. Ring-side seats are coveted for sumo, an art-like sport that dates back to the 17th century.

The Japan Sumo Association declined comment Tuesday.

Trump says he is having a trophy made, which Japanese media have already informally dubbed the “Trump Cup.”

Trump visits Japan May 25-28.

