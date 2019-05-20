Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Google says services on Huawei phone still will function

BEIJING (AP) — Google is assuring users of Huawei smartphones the American company’s services still will work on them following U.S. government restrictions on doing business with the Chinese tech giant.

Google said Monday it is complying with and “reviewing the implications” of an order that requires export licenses for technology sales to Huawei Technologies Ltd.

Last week’s order follows U.S. government accusations that Huawei is a security risk and might help Beijing spy abroad.

Huawei, which uses Google’s Android operating system, is the No. 2 global smartphone brand by number of handsets sold, behind South Korea’s Samsung Electronics.

Google said on Twitter, “We assure you while we are complying with all US gov’t requirements, services like Google Play & security from Google Play Protect will keep functioning on your existing Huawei device.”

Associated Press

