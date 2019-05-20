Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

F1 champion and aviation entrepreneur Niki Lauda dies at 70

VIENNA (AP) — Three-time Formula One world champion Niki Lauda, who won two of his titles after a horrific crash that left him with serious burns and went on to become a prominent figure in the aviation industry, has died. He was 70.

The Austria Press Agency reported Lauda’s family saying in a statement he “passed away peacefully” on Monday. Walter Klepetko, a doctor who carried out a lung transplant on Lauda last year, said Tuesday: “Niki Lauda has died. I have to confirm that.”

Lauda twice underwent kidney transplants, receiving an organ donated by his brother in 1997 and a kidney donated by his girlfriend in 2005.

In August last year, he underwent a lung transplant that the Vienna General Hospital said was made necessary by a “serious lung illness.”

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Colorado Supreme Court rules marijuana dog checks need cause
Covering Colorado

Colorado Supreme Court rules marijuana dog checks need cause

7:40 pm
Sheriff’s office steps up enforcement as traffic fatalities continue to grow
News

Sheriff’s office steps up enforcement as traffic fatalities continue to grow

7:25 pm
Colorado’s campsite challenge: Hard to find on holiday weekends
Covering Colorado

Colorado’s campsite challenge: Hard to find on holiday weekends

7:04 pm
Colorado Supreme Court rules marijuana dog checks need cause
Covering Colorado

Colorado Supreme Court rules marijuana dog checks need cause

Sheriff’s office steps up enforcement as traffic fatalities continue to grow
News

Sheriff’s office steps up enforcement as traffic fatalities continue to grow

Colorado’s campsite challenge: Hard to find on holiday weekends
Covering Colorado

Colorado’s campsite challenge: Hard to find on holiday weekends

Scroll to top
Skip to content