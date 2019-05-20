Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Eiffel Tower closed down after intruder tries to climb up

PARIS (AP) — The Eiffel Tower has been closed to visitors after a person has tried to scale it.

The Paris monument’s media office said the unidentified individual tried to climb up the tourist attraction on Monday afternoon. But it wasn’t clear how high the trespasser managed to get.

A Paris police spokeswoman said a team of firefighters including a climbing specialist is on the scene and in touch with the intruder, whose motivations remain unclear.

Officials haven’t immediately provided further information about the incident, and it’s not known when the Eiffel Tower will reopen.

It’s not the first time a daredevil has attempted the feat. In 2015, British “freerunner” James Kingston climbed the edifice without safety ropes and without permission, dodging security cameras as he went.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Strong storms possible today with snow Tuesday morning
Weather

Strong storms possible today with snow Tuesday morning

6:03 am
Police shooting suspect captured in Alabama
News

Police shooting suspect captured in Alabama

5:58 am
Man detained after almost hitting officers at scene of I-25 crash in Colorado Springs
Covering Colorado

Man detained after almost hitting officers at scene of I-25 crash in Colorado Springs

5:30 am
Strong storms possible today with snow Tuesday morning
Weather

Strong storms possible today with snow Tuesday morning

Police shooting suspect captured in Alabama
News

Police shooting suspect captured in Alabama

Man detained after almost hitting officers at scene of I-25 crash in Colorado Springs
Covering Colorado

Man detained after almost hitting officers at scene of I-25 crash in Colorado Springs

Scroll to top
Skip to content