Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Cyprus’ communist-rooted former president critically ill

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Cyprus’ health ministry says the country’s former president Dimitris Christofias is in a critical condition in hospital with respiratory problems.

In a statement Monday, the ministry said Christofias was admitted to Nicosia General Hospital’s transplantation unit on Saturday.

The statement said the health minister is in touch with Christofias’ doctors and an update on the former president’s health will be issued when his condition changes.

The Soviet-educated Christofias, 72, who led the communist-rooted AKEL party for more than two decades, was elected in 2008 to a single five-year term on the east Mediterranean island nation.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Police shooting suspect captured in Alabama
News

Police shooting suspect captured in Alabama

11:20 am
Timeline: Key events raising tensions in the Persian Gulf
News

Timeline: Key events raising tensions in the Persian Gulf

11:07 am
Former Broncos QB Chad Kelly signs with the Colts
Sports

Former Broncos QB Chad Kelly signs with the Colts

9:33 am
Police shooting suspect captured in Alabama
News

Police shooting suspect captured in Alabama

Timeline: Key events raising tensions in the Persian Gulf
News

Timeline: Key events raising tensions in the Persian Gulf

Former Broncos QB Chad Kelly signs with the Colts
Sports

Former Broncos QB Chad Kelly signs with the Colts

Scroll to top
Skip to content