Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Chinese official hands over new panda to Vienna zoo

VIENNA (AP) — A senior Chinese official has officially handed over a 19-year-old male giant panda to Vienna’s Schoenbrunn zoo.

Yuan Yuan arrived in Vienna last month and has spent the last few weeks in quarantine. He was chosen as a partner for Yang Yang, the zoo’s 18-year-old female panda, who has been at the zoo since 2003 but without a companion since its previous male, Long Hui, died of cancer in 2016.

Li Zhanshu, the head of China’s parliament, handed over Yuan Yuan at a ceremony Monday. China lends the rare bears to other countries as a sign of goodwill in what is known as “panda diplomacy.” Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen described the animals as a “symbol of friendship” and said they have a “certain diplomatic mission.”

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Former Broncos QB Chad Kelly signs with the Colts
Sports

Former Broncos QB Chad Kelly signs with the Colts

9:33 am
Ford to cut 7,000 white-collar jobs as part of restructuring plan
News

Ford to cut 7,000 white-collar jobs as part of restructuring plan

8:31 am
Florida man caught on camera nearing 150 mph after stealing police cruiser
News

Florida man caught on camera nearing 150 mph after stealing police cruiser

8:14 am
Former Broncos QB Chad Kelly signs with the Colts
Sports

Former Broncos QB Chad Kelly signs with the Colts

Ford to cut 7,000 white-collar jobs as part of restructuring plan
News

Ford to cut 7,000 white-collar jobs as part of restructuring plan

Florida man caught on camera nearing 150 mph after stealing police cruiser
News

Florida man caught on camera nearing 150 mph after stealing police cruiser

Scroll to top
Skip to content