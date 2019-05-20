Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Brexiteer Farage splattered in latest UK milkshake attack

LONDON (AP) — Pro-Brexit British politician Nigel Farage has been hit with a milkshake while campaigning in the European Parliament election.

Farage was left with milkshake dripping down his lapels during a walkabout in Newcastle, northeast England, on Monday. Police said a 32-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault.

Paul Crowther said he threw the banana-and-salted caramel shake to protest Farage’s “bile and racism.”

Farage’s Brexit Party is leading opinion polls in the contest for 73 U.K. seats in the 751-seat European Parliament.

The sticky beverages have become an unlikely political weapon in Britain.

Other right-wing candidates have also been pelted with milkshakes during the election campaign.

Last week a McDonald’s in Scotland said it had been told by police not to sell milkshakes during a Brexit Party rally.

Associated Press

