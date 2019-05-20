Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
9 relatives slain in Nepal mountain village, girl injured

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — Officials say nine people in two families were slain by masked assailants in their homes at night in a remote mountain village in Nepal.

Government administrator Murari Wasti said the bodies were found Tuesday morning by neighbors. A 12-year-old girl survived with injuries.

The two families were related but lived in separate houses that were near each other.

Wasti said police had reached the scene and were investigating while government officials were also trying to reach the area.

Remote Miklajung village is 400 kilometers (250 miles) east of the capital, Kathmandu.

Associated Press

