Sudanese general’s path to power ran through Darfur

CAIRO (AP) — Sudanese Gen. Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo, better known as Hemedti, is the deputy head of the military council that assumed power in Sudan after the overthrow of President Omar al-Bashir.

He says he refused al-Bashir’s orders to fire on the protesters who eventually drove the long-ruling autocrat from power last month.

But Hemedti’s meteoric rise is closely linked to the ongoing conflict in Darfur, where his forces — the so-called Rapid Support Forces — are accused of continuing the scorched earth campaign against rebels that al-Bashir launched in 2003.

The paramilitary force grew out of the notorious Janjaweed militias, and rights groups say it used many of the militias’ brutal tactics.

Also, many see him as an ally against the Islamic movement that orchestrated al-Bashir’s 1989 coup and underpinned his regime.