Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Libyan fighters in Tripoli get armored vehicles from abroad

CAIRO (AP) — Fighters allied with the U.N.-recognized government in Libya’s capital say they have received armored vehicles and “quality weapons” despite a U.N. arms embargo on the country.

A Facebook page linked to the Tripoli government posted photos appearing to show more than a dozen armored vehicles arriving at port, without saying who supplied them. Supporters of the various militias allied with the government say the vehicles, which resemble Turkish-made Kirpi armored vehicles, were supplied by Turkey.

Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said last month his government would stand by Tripoli authorities as they repel an offensive launched by Khalifa Hifter’s self-styled Libyan National Army.

Hifter, whose forces control eastern Libya, has received support from the United Arab Emirates and Egypt.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
A Cloudy and Cool Sunday
News

A Cloudy and Cool Sunday

5:00 am
Downtown road closures Sunday for Colorado College Commencement
Covering Colorado

Downtown road closures Sunday for Colorado College Commencement

4:51 am
Hours-long standoff ends in officer-involved shooting.
Covering Colorado

Hours-long standoff ends in officer-involved shooting.

9:30 pm
A Cloudy and Cool Sunday
News

A Cloudy and Cool Sunday

Downtown road closures Sunday for Colorado College Commencement
Covering Colorado

Downtown road closures Sunday for Colorado College Commencement

Hours-long standoff ends in officer-involved shooting.
Covering Colorado

Hours-long standoff ends in officer-involved shooting.

Scroll to top
Skip to content