Kashmir group seeks UN probe into torture by India troops

SRINAGAR, India (AP) — A prominent rights group in Indian-controlled Kashmir is advocating for the United Nations to establish a commission of inquiry to investigate what it calls the endemic use of torture by government forces in the disputed region.

The Jammu-Kashmir Coalition of Civil Society on Monday released a detailed report saying India is using torture as a “matter of policy” and “instrument of control” in Kashmir, where rebels have fought Indian rule since 1989.

The report included 432 case studies and mapped patterns and perpetrators of the abuse. It said incidents of torture were under-reported and unpunished in the region.

Indian authorities said they would study the report before commenting on it. In the past, officials have acknowledged torture exists in Kashmir but have denied it was strategically used.