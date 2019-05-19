Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Famed Sherpa climber helps Nepal kids reach greater heights

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — Apa Sherpa has stood on top of the world more times than almost anyone. Now he wants to make sure no one feels compelled to follow his footsteps.

As a boy growing up in Nepal, Sherpa dreamed of becoming a doctor, but poverty and lack of education steered him to a more dangerous path: Working as a guide on Mount Everest.

Now retired, Sherpa returns every year to the Himalayas to help village schools and show children they have options in life.

“Sherpas take big risks in the mountains to earn a living for their families because they are unable to take up any other jobs,” the 59-year-old said. “My main goal is to ensure children in the future don’t have to take up climbing like we did.”

Associated Press

