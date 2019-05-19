Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Bodies of Indian climbers brought back from mountain

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — Rescuers have recovered the bodies of two Indian climbers who died on Mount Kanchenjunga this past week and flew them to Nepal’s capital, Kathmandu.

The bodies of Biplab Baidya and Kuntal Kanrar were first carried by rescuers from the highest camp to a lower camp and then picked up by a helicopter on Sunday. Helicopters can reach only up to the lower camps on the high Himalayan peaks.

Baidya had scaled Kanchenjung, the world’s third-tallest peak, while Kanrar was on the way up but fell sick and died.

It is believed they were suffering from high altitude sickness and frostbite, but autopsies will be conducted at a hospital in Kathmandu where the bodies are being kept.

Associated Press

